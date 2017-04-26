Chicago Bears Draft Preview

Daniel Dalenberg

Staff Writer

Going into this week’s 2017 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears find themselves in a position they haven’t been in since 2005, possessing a top five pick. After a 2016-17 season to forget, the Bears have the third overall pick in the draft and a unique chance to select a possibly franchise changing player. So what players could be on their way to Halas Hall following the first round this Thursday?

* Information gathered using NFL.com draft profiles

Jonathan Allen, Defensive Lineman, University of Alabama: Allen was a force on Alabama’s historically dominant defense this past year. Allen finished the year with 69 tackles and 10.5 sacks. While Allen played defensive end at Alabama, standing at 6’3, NFL scouts question if he can play the position at the pro level. However, Allen is a versatile talent who can slide between different positions across the defensive line. Allen is considered a safe high draft pick because of his leadership and athletic ability. If the Bears were to select Allen, it would solidify an already solid front seven.

Jamal Adams, Safety, Louisiana State University: An Associated Press All-American, Adams is widely considered the best safety in this year’s draft. Adams is a downhill safety meaning that he is not afraid to help in the run game. He is a difference maker in all facets of the defensive game. His dad, George, was a former running back and Super Bowl champion in the NFL, so Adams has been around the game his whole life. Adams was a highly-touted leader at LSU and many believe he can be difference maker in an NFL locker room. Adams fills a big positon of need for the Bears at safety and could very well be the Bears selection.