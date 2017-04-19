Softball Splits Series against MSOE

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Softball team split two games against MSOE, a 7-2 win in game one and a 4-3 loss in game two, in a doubleheader on Monday in Milwaukee. The games put the team at 21-9 on the season with an 11-3 conference record.

“Overall I think we performed well,” said Junior Outfielder Breanna Sobotka, “If we continue to piece together all the talent we have, we have high hopes of finishing conference on a high note.”

In game one, Benedictine jumped to an early lead with a two-run home run by Senior Infielder Shannon Fritsche and the Eagles a 2-0 lead. MSOE came back with a run of their in the bottom half of the inning and cutting the Eagle lead to 2-1. But the Eagles offense could not be stopped as they scored five more runs in the game including a four run seventh inning that saw Freshman Catcher Emily Moore hit a three RBI double.

In the second game, the Eagles struggled on defense throughout most of the game. Two Benedictine errors and four hits allowed MSOE to jump to a 4-0 lead by the end of the sixth inning. In the seventh the Benedictine offense started to roll. Senior Outfielder Kelli Holstine made the first dent into the deficit when she knocked in the first run of the game followed by an RBI by Senior Infielder Selena Kweder. The Eagles would score the final run of the game off of a double Fritsche, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback as the Eagles fell 4-3.

The Eagles next contest will be against Marian University at the Lisle Sports Complex on Saturday at noon.