Shia LaBeouf’s Man Down Sells Three Tickets

Claudia Rojas

Staff Writer

Shia LaBeouf’s latest film, Man Down, grossed $8.73 in sales when it premiered at one theatre: Reel Cinema, in the U.K. town of Burnley, last weekend.

One dedicated fan of LaBeouf’s bought a ticket to see the movie and a few days after the premiere, another pair of tickets were bought, racking up LaBeouf’s total gross sales to a whopping $26.

According to Fortune, Man Down, “…had a limited release in U.S. theatres in December that ultimately made less than half a million dollars domestically after opening to mostly poor reviews.”

The film also premiered On Demand at the same time of its premiere in the U.K., according to CNN, which could explain why its theatrical release was not a high priority for fans.

LaBeouf has worked in several high-grossing films including the Transformers franchise, Fury, American Honey, and many more. Unfortunately for LaBeouf, Man Down is not one of them.

Man Down, is about a former U.S. Marine, Gabriel Drummer, desperately searching for his son in a post-apocalyptic world.

However, don’t give up on LaBeouf yet! There is a silver lining to the film’s premiere. Man Down’s gross sales have been slightly increased due to the main character being a former U.S. Marine.

According to Variety, SSVC Forces Cinemas, a specialist theatre chain that provides movies for military personnel and their dependents in the U.K. and overseas, played Man Down for two days last week and grossed more than three times the box office sales at Reel Cinema in Burnley, which is $98.50.

“Forces Cinemas has further booked the film for April 18 and 20 at the Jitg Theatre in Chicksands, and has five screenings scheduled, including two over the Easter weekend (April 14 and 16), at the Phoenix Cinema on the British overseas territory of the Falkland Islands,” according to Variety.

So don’t feel too down, Shia!