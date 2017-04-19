Richard Simmons Hospitalized in California

Emily Nitti

Staff Writer

Richard Simmons has been admitted to a hospital for severe indigestion this past week in California.

“Richard Simmons was hospitalized Monday at an undisclosed location in California,” said Simmons’ manager Michael Catalano, “After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment.”

Simmons, who had recently disappeared from the public over three years ago, has made the headlines lately surrounding the state of his mental and physical health. His self-imposed exile has resulted in a hit podcast, Missing Richard Simmons, from the Daily Show producer Dan Taberski.

The podcast discusses Taberski’s search to find Simmons and figuring out why he just disappeared. The podcast series has six 30-minute episodes in which Taberski talks to many of Simmons close friends and students from his famous “Slimmons” workshops. None of them have any idea why Simmons did what he did and just want him to explain the disappearance.

The interest surrounding Simmons’ disappearance resulted in the celebrity gracing the cover of a recent issue of People magazine, with an in-depth story about his whereabouts, though Simmons declined to participate in the article.

Simmons has not been seen in the public eye since 2014.