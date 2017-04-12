Baseball Splits Sunday Doubleheader

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Baseball team split two games against Marian University, winning 8-2 in game one and losing 4-2 in game two on Sunday at the Lisle Sports Complex. The split capped off a weekend that saw the team win three games, giving them 12 wins on the season.

” We let the lead slip away late and that was really a game we should have won. We won three out of four this weekend which is always the goal, but to be a championship level team we just need to play with a little more consistency,” said Head Coach Adam Smith, “When that does happen, we will be a very dangerous team and a very tough one to beat.”

The day started well for the Eagles in game one as the team scored five runs on five hits in the bottom of the first inning. The Eagles notched an impressive four doubles during the inning to help give them a comfortable 5-0 lead. Junior Pitcher Ivan Guzman never allowed Marian to get into any rhythm as the Eagles continued to grow their lead scoring another run in the second inning and two more runs late in the game giving the Eagles the 8-2 victory.

The second game started well for the Eagles as they scored a run in each of the first two innings of the game including a home run by Senior Infielder Tanner Kiser in the second inning. The Eagles were not able to muster up any more runs for the rest of the game as the Marian bats started to get hot scoring a run in the fifth inning and two runs in the seventh inning. Marian was able to score again in the eighth inning giving them plenty of cushion to give the Eagles the 4-2 loss.

“I thought it was a good effort and I give a lot credit to our team for giving effort all the way through,” said Guzman, “We will come back even better for our next few games.”

The Eagles next game will be on the road when they take on St. Norbert in a doubleheader on Wednesday in Wisconsin.