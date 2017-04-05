The latest in celebrity news – a recap from this past week of what happened in entertainment

Jacqueline Gorr

Scene Editor

Nikki Bella is engaged to longtime boyfriend John Cena. Cena proposed to Bella during WrestleMania33 on Sunday, April 2, 2017. He got down on his one knee and said, “I have been waiting to do this along time.” It was a complete surprise to everyone because her twin sister Brie Bella didn’t even know the news before it happened. Brie Bella said, “I kinda feel like they’re already married and I’ve always felt that in my heart.” You can see them as a couple on the E! Series Total Divas.

Kim Kardashian currently has babies on her mind as she considers having a third child.

She wants to add another little one to the family with husband Kanye West as she exclaimed on the latest episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians. She took some steps to find out if it’s even possible to have another child considering her complications with her past two pregnancies with North and Saint West. “I’d just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that’s safe,” exclaimed Kardashian West. According to E! News, Kim will be having surgery to repair her uterus in hopes of having a third baby. The last option that she is considering is finding a surrogate to carry the baby for her.

The American Country Music Awards were on Sunday, April 2, 2017. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley hosted the annual event. There was more than 25 performance acts during the show so, it was a show full of entertainment. Some of the big winners were Thomas Rhett for male vocalist of the year, Miranda lambert for female vocalist of the year and Miranda lambert for album of the year.