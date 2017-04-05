Men’s Volleyball Celebrates Senior Day with a Win

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Men’s Volleyball team swept NACC conference opponent Lakeland College 3-0 in straight sets on Senior Day Saturday afternoon in the Rice Center. The victory marked the fourth straight match victory for the Eagles and gave them their 11th win on the year.

“Lakeland was a tough team and their guys fought really hard despite some challenging losses earlier in the year,” said Head Coach Dan Buehring, “I am just so proud of the way they competed and so happy that Jeremy has such a great win to remember his senior night on his way out.”

The Eagles started off the match fast, taking an early 8-2 lead in the first set. The Eagles did not trail for the rest of the set as they went on to dominate the set 25-18. Lakeland took a quick lead against the Eagles in set two, but the Eagles rallied back to tie the game at 20. The Eagles would take the set 25-23 thanks to 18 kills during the set.

The third set did not go as smoothly for the Eagles. After trailing the entire set, the Eagles stormed back to tie the game at 24. The Eagles would win the set 35-33 in a set that saw 12 ties and four lead changes and gave the Eagles the 3-0 match victory.

The Eagles will finish their conference schedule when they play their next game against MSOE on Friday night in Wisconsin.