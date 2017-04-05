Free Bowling Event

Michelle Reilly

News Editor

Students were treated to a night of free bowling at Lisle Lanes on Thursday, March 30th. The outing ran from 7-11:30 pm, giving students plenty of time to get to the bowling alley, even if they had night class. Lisle Lanes was busy all night due to Benedictine students. Whether you came right at 7, or toward the end, nearly all the lanes were full for most of the night.

Students were able to play as many games as they wanted for those four and a half hours. So some partook in candlelight bowling, while others were playing strictly to win. One of those students looking to win was senior, Andrew Hotze.

“We played three games and I bowled well over 200 in all of them,” said Hotze. “I doubled some of my friend’s scores and actually tripled one of them as well, so it was a pretty good night for me.”

While the games were free, there was also food and drinks open to the public that cost money. If students were 21, they were able to purchase alcoholic beverages there as well.

“I’m not a very good bowler so I just threw the ball as hard as I could and decided to go for speed,” explained senior, Kyle Bock. “I ended up having a lot of fun with my friends and I mean you can’t beat free.”

One thing’s for sure- college students respond to free. If you missed out on bowling, don’t worry there are more free outings coming up before the semester ends. In fact, this Friday is Free Movie Night Friday at Ogden 6 Theatre so be sure to grab your friends and take advantage of this event starting at 6 pm and ending at 11:30 pm.