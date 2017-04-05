American Country Music Awards 2017

Emily Nitti

Staff Writer

All eyes were on Miranda Lambert and boyfriend Anderson East this past Sunday night during the American Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The couple made their relationship official at last year’s ACMs.

Lambert was up for five awards this year, and performed her new single “Tin Man”. The singer was awarded album of the year. When Lambert’s name was called, she sprung from her seat, received a hug from East and returned to the stage.

In her emotional speech Lambert said, “Thank you for letting me use my heartbreak and sharing it with me.” She alluded to her first post-divorce album, The Weight of These Wings, which had come out in 2015 right after her divorce with country singer Blake Shelton.

Later in the evening Lambert made history. She had become the first ever performer to take home the female vocalist of the year award eight consecutive times.

Lambert jokingly said this when accepting her award, “Carrie can sing me under the table. We’ve agreed on that.” Lambert then went on to say it’s nice to see women performers knocking the male performers out of the park

“I’m really so thrilled that I can help lead the charge for women in this business, at any level of this business. I’m so thrilled that I can keep pushing forward and making way for other women to do the same thing,” said Lambert.

Lambert is currently on her My Highway Vagabond Tour, and plans to hit the festival circuit this upcoming summer.