Softball Splits during Florida Trip

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine University Softball team split their ten game series at the Spring Games event in Florida over the break last week. The Eagles went five and five during the week including a sweep on the third day of the event and a victory over the seventh ranked team in the country, Linfield College, on Sunday.

“I think we had a good week,” said Junior Outfielder Angie Malsack, “We beat the seventh best team in the country. We had a couple tough losses, but those will ultimately help us in the future.”

The Eagles split the first two days of the event, a 9-2 win over Ohio Wesleyan University and an 11-2 loss to Buena Vista University on Friday and a 4-2 win over University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and a 8-3 loss against University of Chicago on Saturday. Day three went much better for the Eagles as they started the day by upending seventh ranked Linfield College 7-6 and ended the day defeating Carthage College 5-1 to give them the day three sweep.

The Eagles struggled the next day losing both games, an 8-6 loss to Tufts University and a 6-5 loss to Lawrence University. On the final day of the event, the Eagles were challenged by nineteenth ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where the Eagles lost 7-3 before ending the trip on a high note with a 3-0 shutout over Middlebury College.

The Eagles next action will be a double header against Wheaton College at the Benedictine University softball field near the Lisle Sports Complex on Wednesday at three.