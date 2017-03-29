Fixer Upper gets a “Fixer Upper”

Emily Nitti

Staff Writer

Want to get in the mind of Joanna Gaines from Fixer Upper? The hit HGTV show Fixer Upper is getting a spin off show going behind the scenes on Joanna’s thought process when designing the homes the couple renovate.

This new 30-minute series will show how Joanna uses her specific design strategies when it comes to designing these homes for families on their regular HGTV show. This show seems to be getting a lot of good feedback. Fans of Fixer Upper are really interested in seeing if the new show will be similar to Fixer Upper and show Chip and their four children.

“I love Chip and Joanna already and really like their show Fixer Upper so I have feeling I’ll enjoy this show as well,” said one fan when they found out about the spin off.

The show will show us what happens to the rooms we don’t get to see on the regular show, which appears to be a phenomenon amongst fans as well.

“I’m really interested in what these other rooms look like, are they major changes like they already show us or simply cosmetic?” said Fixer Upper fan Frank Vosicky.

This new show will go behind the scenes on everything that we don’t get to see on Fixer Upper. We get to see the sea of plastic containers that Joanna brings into the homes filled to the brim of books, clocks, and other decorative pieces.

We will see a sneak peek of the show after the season finale of Fixer Upper on March 28, 2017.