Women’s Lacrosse Get First Win of the Season

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Women’s Lacrosse team defeated Trine University 10-6 Saturday afternoon at the Lisle Sports Complex. The win marked the first of the season for the Eagles and the first career victory for new Benedictine Head Coach Kaitlyn Liccion.

“I think that getting the first win under our belt showed the team how successful we can be if we continue to play with confidence and as a whole unit,” said Liccion, “There are still some things we need to work on, but we are looking forward to what the season holds.”

It was a battle early on in the game for the Eagles. The Eagles drew first blood on a goal by Freshman Attacker Emma Redfern with just over 23 minutes left in the first half. But a good run by Trine in the middle of the half gave them a 2-1 advantage. Benedictine responded late in the half with a three goal run of their own started on a goal by Sophomore Midfield Madison Horan with 3:04 left in the half. After a late goal by Trine, the Eagles took a 4-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

After giving the lead up on a Trine goal early in the half, the Eagles defense responded. After another goal by Redfern, the Eagles held a one goal advantage. The Eagles would go on another three goal run late in the game and earn the 10-6 victory.

“The team came out with great intensity because we knew Trine would be good competition,” said Junior Midfield Jasmine Moreno, “An awesome way to get the season started!”

The Eagles will be on the road for the first time this season for their next game when they play Elmhurst College on Wednesday afternoon in Elmhurst.