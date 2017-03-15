Game of Thrones Season 7 is ON FIRE!

Claudia Rojas

Staff Writer

The new season of Game of Thrones is heating up as the show has finally announced its release date for Season 7 in the most interesting and interactive way.

The official Facebook page for HBO’s show, Game of Thrones, revealed its release date using fire, ice and Facebook Live. It took the show three separate Facebook streams to finally melt all of the ice away.

The release date was sitting in a block of ice and would only be melted when people commented, “fire” to shoot one flame at the ice block and “DRACARYS” to shoot two flames. According to Metro, more than 130,000 people tuned in to the show’s live stream to watch the ice melt.

About an hour later, the release date was finally revealed to be July 16, 2017. Many people made fun of themselves for literally watching ice melt for over an hour, but said they wouldn’t do that for any other show.

However, most fans of the show will be able to finish the new season in less than a day as Season 7 will only be 7 episodes compared to its usual 10 episodes per season, according to CNN Entertainment.

The world is waiting patiently for Season 7 to premiere and many will be excited to see singer, Ed Sheeran, make a guest appearance on Game of Thrones.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the writers and producers for the show, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, “…were trying to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie and this year we finally did it,” Benioff said.

The showrunners would not discuss any more details about Sheeran’s appearance, but Season 7 is set to be a great season.

Click here to watch the reveal of the premiere date for Game of Thrones Season 7!