Tuition Increasing for 2017-2018 School Year

Michelle Reilly

News Editor

The cost of tuition for the 2017-2018 school year was approved by the Benedictine University Board of Trustees and with this approval, students will see about a 5.5% increase in the cost of tuition. Cost of attendance for this past school year was $32,170 and next year it will increase to $33,900, according to the Benedictine website. Tuition isn’t the only thing going up either, room and board is as well.

The cost to live in residence halls will also be increasing 5% in Jaeger, Ondrak, Neuzil and Founders Woods apartments, according to the website. Jaegar, for example, will go from $3,015 to $3,165 a year. Meal plans are also among those prices changing.

This year meal plans for residence hall students were $1,450 per semester, which included the options of either 165 meals and $150 Munch Money or 145 meals plus $250 Munch Money. According to the Benedictine website, this coming school year the price could be anywhere from $1,525-$1,735 per semester. There is a range in the actual price for meal plans because of the different plans that were added. If you want an unlimited meal plan with $50 munch money, it will cost you $1,735. There are a couple other different options in the middle range of price, and then the lowest breakdown is 5 meals per week plus $850 Munch Money meal plan that rounds out to $1,525.

“University leadership reviewed all available data regarding the students we serve throughout the BenU community,” said Mercy Robb, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications. “Increased tuition and fees enable the University to reinvest in key areas. As a result, tuition increases in 17-18 will help support these major initiatives: increasing the number of full-time faculty over the next five years, increasing student scholarship funds, continuing improvement of technology and facilities at all sites.”

The news of the increase in cost of attendance has definitely had an impact on some students on campus.

“As a student, I feel like the tuition going up is something that makes me cringe, but that’s the aspect of education which we have to deal with. I think I will be able to afford it with loans, but it’s going to be hard. I plan on paying the difference with my loans that I’ll eventually have to pay off. It’s already hard to pay tuition now, but it’s going to be harder next semester,” said senior Christina Alfaro.

If you want to know more information about the changes ahead for next year you can visit http://www.ben.edu/student-accounts/tuition-and-fees.cfm.