Top drugstore makeup products of 2017: They will give you a flawless look for a good price

Jacqueline Gorr

Scene Editor

Makeup can be expensive, but there are plenty of products that you can get if you are on a budget. They will give you the look you would get from designer makeup brands. All of these products are available at your local drugstore.

4 in 1 blending brush: This is the year that drugstore shelves will get true Beauty blender competition and not just those squishy triangle sponges. Revlon’s take has more edges than we thought possible, perfect for creating skinny contouring lines or blending around your eyes and nose. It’s not quite as squishy as the iconic foundation blender. The price of this is seven dollars when other beauty blenders cost 20 dollars.

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Lip Paints: This is a matte lip stain that is highly pigmented and is sheer lip balm. It comes in multiple bold colors and applies like a lip gloss. This product retails for nine dollars when higher makeup brands liquid lipstick cost 20 dollars and up.

Aveeno Positively Radiant 60 Second In-Shower Facial: This blend of glycolic acid and physical exfoliators like lemon peel extract brightens and buffs skin to perfection. Use it once a week in the shower if your skin is sensitive, twice if you’re in need of some serious resurfacing. The price of this is 6 dollars compared to if you go to the spa and the facial there costs 80 dollars.

Maybelline New York Dream Cushion Fresh Face Liquid Foundation: Cushion compacts are everywhere lately, but so few of them are deserving of the name foundation. This new one from Maybelline is the only cushion that provides true medium-to-full coverage in eight different shades, but it still feels weightless when tapped into skin. You have an instant matte look when you apply it and it doesn’t make your skin oily. This product retails for 15 dollars when foundation at a department store costs 30 dollars and up.