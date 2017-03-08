Still Droning About Drones? Actually, I’m Interested in Hearing More

Omair Ali

Perspectives Editor

The drone is seen today as an object of curiosity, and for good reason. While I do not neglect the drone’s potential to be used against someone in the form of surveillance or even assault, I still believe that the drone’s practicality should continue to be emphasized.

You see an object flying about in plain sight. A rather peculiar object, with an irregular shape and robotic-like movement. It senses signals around it and responds to them by moving up, down, left, right, or around in circles. You can already identify this object not as a bird, nor as a plane, but as a drone. What you might not know is how quickly this technology is evolving into an integral piece of technology in the future.

Perhaps drones are not quite prominent in everyday life yet, but sales have been rising from one year to the next and may continue to rise in the future. As well, drones have drawn the attention of multiple tech companies as an innovation that has the potential to revolutionize how we live our daily lives and how we can serve others.

Drone technology has certainly evolved over the years, beginning guided weapon to now a product that can guide itself. Specifically, drones can now sense their location to avoid colliding with planes, tangling with birds, or entering restricted air spaces. This is because the drones receive signals to their GPS that tells them where they could and could not be, and when a drone happens to cross an airspace, it becomes disabled automatically. As a matter of fact, they have yet to collide with planes, which is a testament to how quickly drone producers were able to translate to a booming market. As well, drone owners can track the location of these airspaces by downloading the B4UFLY app.

Drones have been praised for their resourcefulness in commercial use, in wars, and in pleasure. And it doesn’t seem to end at just that. Drones have the capacity to become a part of an expansive effort to improve our lives with the help of technology. Amazon’s pilot drone delivery service contributes to this collective effort as a firm step toward a rapid delivery infrastructure. Although the steps to secure a proper and timely delivery of an Amazon product are quite tedious, Amazon Prime Air. Another example of efforts invested toward delivery is research being conducted on disposable, paper drones that would disintegrate once their job is completed. Should this project be completed, it would serve as breakthrough progress for the future, where drones could be helpful in deliver supplies in a cost-efficient manner during times of crisis or war.

The prospect of recreational drone use frightens me, especially when there are crazies out there who would conduct unauthorized surveillance. Safety is also a major concern with drones, as many of them would travel at fast speeds with an existing, calculated risk that a drone could malfunction and crash into someone’s property, or worse, a person. But the risk is not great enough to make companies, or even lawmakers, to stop investing in drones, both commercially and recreational. After all, drones do a tremendous job of keeping an eye on things that are significant, and drones are capable of flying on their own. In my mind, the possibilities for drone usage have yet to be fully explored, but its current usages are crucial should a time of need ever arise.