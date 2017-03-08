PETA vs. Warhammer 40K

Claudia Rojas

Staff Writer

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) are speaking out about the table-top miniature wargame, Warhammer 40,000, and their use of what appears to be fur on their figurines and people are outraged.

According to their website, PETA is an organization dedicated to protecting animal rights, with more than 5 million supporters. They focus their attention in four main areas that animals suffer in the most: the clothing trade, food industry, entertainment industry, and in laboratories.

Warhammer 40K is a miniature fantasy wargame that has been entertaining people of all ages for more than 30 years. The wargame is set approximately 40,000 years into the future and gives its players a chance to command armies in close combats with savage enemies, collect plastic figurines with different abilities to use on the battlefield, and immerse themselves into a creative history of Warhammer characters.

Warhammer 40K is a hobby for anyone who enjoys strategic wargames, collecting models, and or learning the creative, extensive history of the game’s universe.

Recently, PETA has expressed their dissatisfaction with Warhammer 40K publisher, Games Workshop, asking them to make their figurines fur-free.

PETA wrote to Games Workshop, “…draping them in what looks to be a replica of a dead animal sends the message that wearing fur is acceptable – when, in fact, it has no more place in 2017 than it would in the year 40,000.” according to Develop.

Though this seems to be a major concern for PETA, the players of Warhammer 40K do not agree with PETA’s stance on this issue and are protesting PETA’s request.

The wargame’s players are bashing the organization, asking if PETA’s request was a joke. In fact, they were correct. PETA seems to have indicated that their request to Games Workshop was a publicity stunt, boasting about how many people have visited their website because of their request.

Dan Howe, PETA UK’s digital marketing manager, wrote on PETA UK’s website, “We’re laughing, too! For the cost of a postage stamp, our website has received record traffic – and the people who were prompted to visit our site by this story can’t have missed the prominently featured eyewitness footage showing that animals in real life are electrocuted, drowned, and sometimes even skinned alive for their fur.”

PETA wrote their letter to Games Workshop to lure people to their website so they could make them aware of the animal abuse going on around the world.

Though PETA’s fake request fooled the fans of Warhammer 40K, their stunt was certainly a success as more than, “nearly a quarter of a million people” have visited PETA’s website since their letter was published.