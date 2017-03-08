Men’s Lacrosse Wins Second Straight

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Men’s Lacrosse team defeated Kalamazoo College 14-4 on Saturday afternoon in the Lisle Sports Complex. The win marks the team’s second straight victory after starting the season with two straight losses.

The Eagles started the game well scoring first on a shot by Junior Attack David Blanco less than three minutes into the game. The Eagles maintained their fast pace with another scored goal just 30 seconds later, this time by Junior Attack Corbin Gett. but he was not done yet. After a goal by Kalamazoo made the game 2-1, Gett scored back to back goals to extend the Eagles lead to 4-1.

The two goals were the first of nine straight for the Eagles, a streak that spanned the first two quarters. The Eagles scored another goal to end the first quarter with a 5-1 lead. The second quarter went just as well for the Eagles as they scored six goals to push their lead to 11-1 at the half. The second half saw the teams play at a more even level as both sides scored three a piece during the half.

“It was a great team win,” said Junior Long Stick Midfielder Rich Mix. “We’ve struggled this year playing all 60 minutes of the game with high energy, so it was good to see everyone excited and focused the whole game.”

The Eagles will travel for the first time this season for their next match when they travel to Augustana College on Wednesday.