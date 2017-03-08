BenOfficial Announcement from Chief of Police to Students

Michelle Reilly
News Editor
The following contains information obtained directly from the university’s police department.
Campus police has informed The Candor that students should be careful when participating in any BenOfficial festivities this weekend. For those unaware, BenOfficial is an annual event in which students spend the day partying in honor of St. Patrick’s Day the Saturday before Spring Break. This year has a few changes than in years’ past. Chief Ferguson has informed The Candor that there will be extra officers on duty and that if cited with a ticket of any kind, the fines are doubled. Not only are they doubled, but there will also be NO CHANCE FOR APPEAL.