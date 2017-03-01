The 89th annual Oscar awards

Jacqueline Gorr

Scene Editor

What happened during Hollywood’s biggest night of the year?

The show opened with Justin Timberlake singing the Oscar nominated song “Can’t Stop the Feeling” which made the crowd get up and dance. Jimmy Kimmel was the host of the night and he had the crowd engaged the entire night.

He continued to have his feud with Matt Damon and they were constantly joking with one another. He made sure the celebrities were fed because it’s a four hour ceremony, so he had peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and candy on parachutes fall from the ceiling.

The biggest mix-up of the night is that “La La Land” didn’t win best picture. The award went to the film “Moonlight” which made people confused. According to The New York Times, “Warren Beatty somehow wound up with the wrong envelope which was the one announcing Emma Stone’s best actress win. He handed it off to Faye Dunaway, who quickly named the movie Emma Stone starred in, “La La Land,” as the winner.”

The whole cast rushed up to receive their award and then left confused when the actual winner was “Moonlight.” It isn’t clear why the card read Emma Stone “La La Land” because when Stone went to talk to the press, she stated that she had that same card in her hand because she was the winner of best actress in a leading role.

Other winners included Casey Affleck for best actor for Manchester By The Sea, “La La Land for best original song and Viola Davis for best supporting actress for the film “Fences.” By the end of the night Kimmel said that the best picture mix-up was Steve Harvey’s fault because he linked it back when he said the wrong name for Miss Universe. Besides for the best picture mix-up, the Oscars was a night to remember.