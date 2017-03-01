Men’s Track Sprints to Indoor Championship

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

Coming off of a victory over the #1 ranked North Central College last week, the Eagles came into the NACC Conference indoor championships with a lot of confidence.

“I think our chances are very high and good. Everybody has stepped up and dropped times, jumped high and far,” Senior Sprinter Jalen Griffen said early in the week, “Being the fact that we are the defending NACC champions we know have a target on our back all we gotta do is execute.”

The team did that and more at the NACC indoor championships on Saturday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Benedictine Men’s Indoor Track and Field team defended their NACC indoor conference title in a record setting performance. The Eagles, scored a NACC Conference Indoor Championship point total with 242.5 points in their victory.

“The team performance was outstanding!” Senior Thrower Kevin Kreighbaum said, “The team is so young, but they all understand what it means to support and cheer one another on.”

The performance was not only brought home records for the Eagles, but also a handful of awards. Along with winning conference, Griffin was named Track Athlete of the Meet and Freshman Jumper Matt Fleming earned multiple awards including Freshman of the Meet, Field Athlete of the Meet and Men’s Athlete of the Meet. Head Coach Kevin Paterson was named Conference Coach of the Year.

“With the National championship only being two miles down the road it’s huge,” Paterson said, “You’re going to see the best of the best…you’re going to see a lot great performances and hopefully fans are going to be able to cheer a lot of our athletes on to All-American.”

With the National Championships only a couple of weeks away, the excitement can be felt from the coaches to the athletes.

The Eagles will send their athletes to compete in two rounds of qualifying this weekend starting on Saturday at Carthage College and ending Sunday at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Sunday morning.