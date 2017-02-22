Rick and Morty Fans: Where is Season 3?

Claudia Rojas

Staff Writer

The popular TV show, Rick and Morty, is making its fans anxiously wait for Season 3 to premiere, and the creators of the show have yet to announce the release date for the new season.

Rick and Morty is about an alcoholic, careless, yet genius scientist and his simple-minded yet prudish grandson who explore infinite universes, causing mayhem and drawing trouble wherever they go. The show premiered its first episode in December 2013, drawing attention from all over and instantly becoming a cult-favorite with audiences.

The show then premiered its second season in July 2015 continuing the streak of its creative and unique comedy and keeping their fans coming back for more.

Season 3 was scheduled to release in 2016 but was pushed back to a tentative 2017 release date until recently according to Screen Rant. Co-creator of Rick and Morty, Dan Harmon, has taken the blame for the delay of Season 3 stating that the fans may have to wait a bit longer to see Season 3 on screen because of him.

Harmon stated at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival that it is taking longer than expected to write the script for Season 3 and he is not sure why. He also stated that he does not have a definitive release date for the new season.

Harmon and co-creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, want to make sure that they come back in Season 3 even better than before.

According to iTech Post, the animation team is currently in “deep production” meaning fans will have to be patient until they finish the season.

However, there is still good news for Rick and Morty fans! Owlchemy Labs has developed a Rick and Morty virtual reality game, Virtual Rick-ality, that will be revealed at PAX East 2017, a gaming festival that is taking place in Boston in March 2017 according to Inquisitr.

It is still unclear what the game is about, however, KitGuru suggests that with the help of Rick’s portal gun, the player could travel to new worlds and different dimensions within the game and the player may also see familiar items from the show including, “…a plumbus, an image of a Mr. Meeseeks turned into a ‘Youseeks ball,’ Rick’s hip flask and a box of ‘time travel stuff,’ among others.”

The creators of Rick and Morty hope that this virtual reality game will hold over their fans until Season 3 comes out.

Even with the virtual reality game coming out this year, the fans of Rick and Morty still hope to see Season 3 very soon.