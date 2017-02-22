Ben 10: Men’s Basketball Finishes Regular Season on Ten-Game Win Streak

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Eagles break the huddle during a timeout in their win over Lakeland College Saturday afternoon. Photo Credit: Lina Zhu

The Benedictine Men’s Basketball team finished off the regular season with a win over NACC opponent Lakeland College 78-67 Saturday afternoon at the Rice Center. The win marked a tenth straight for the Eagles as they head into NACC tournament play on Saturday.

“Pretty awesome this senior group has been phenomenal,” said Head Coach Keith Bunkenburg, “Three conference championships in a row is a huge accomplishment so we are really lucky to have these guys.”

The Eagles, coming off a full week of rest, were sluggish at the start of the game. Despite scoring the first four points, the Eagles found themselves down early after a 9-0 run gave Lakeland an 18-10 lead with 10:36 left in the half. Shots finally began to fall for the Eagles as a 17-2 run gave them a 27-20 advantage off of four three pointers from Junior Guard Brayden Olsen. A 9-0 run by the Eagles gave them a double digit lead with 1:58 left in the half. The half ended on a buzzer beating three pointer by Senior Guard Tahron Harvey and gave the Eagles a 41-32 lead going into the half.

The Eagles started the second half as hot as they ended the first half going on a 7-0 run in the opening minutes and giving them a 52-34 lead, the largest of the game. The Eagles could not finish off Lakeland though as the Muskies pulled within nine points with just over five minutes left in the game. Four straight points by the Eagles gave the team enough separation to close it out and gave the Eagles the 78-67 win.

“We have a great group of seniors. A great team all around,” said Senior Forward Matt Chaltin, “It’s a lot of fun being around these guys and we’re glad to get this win on Senior Night.”

The Eagles will face the winner of the Wisconsin Lutheran-MSOE game in the semifinal round of the NACC Conference Tournament Friday night at the Rice Center.