Amazing products to try in 2017

Jacqueline Gorr

Scene Editor

Becca First Light Priming Filter

This purple primer brightens, evens out imperfections, and makes your complexion look amazing. You can wear it without any foundation because your skin will be glowing. Since it’s a primer, it will prolong the wear of makeup on top.

Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer

The oil-free cream does its job, concealing a multitude of complexion flaws, then goes above and beyond its daily duties. Skin-smoothing peptides minimize the look of fine lines, while spherical powders blur away imperfections. Not to mention that this overachiever is also available in an impressive array of 16 shades.

Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick

This lipstick is waterproof, transfer-proof, ridiculously long-lasting formula. With an extra-long, angled applicator, it’s super easy to both line and fill in lips with the saturated pigment. Just let it dry completely, and that color won’t go anywhere. It will stay on for hours but will come off if you eat. This comes in 30 shades in both metallic and matte finishes.

Two Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette

This palette includes 18 eyeshadows inspired by peaches. There are winners and losers in the palette; most of the mattes were soft enough that they kicked up a lot of excess and sheered out on the lid, while the more matte shades with sparkle didn’t have much sparkle translate. If you use primer and don’t already have a slew of go-to warm neutrals to go to, you might consider this palette. It has a sweet, peachy scent that you can smell with the palette closed, but you don’t notice any lingering scent when the eyeshadows are applied.

Lancôme La Rose a Poudrer

The highlighter is a super soft and delicate faux rose with illuminating powder-infused petals sits inside a ’50s-style hat box. The shape of the rose doesn’t fade away with use. Instead, the rose stays completely intact, no matter how many times you dip your blush brush into it. To use the rose-shaped highlighter, all you have to do is swirl your brush atop the petals in a circular motion, which coats the bristles in just the right amount of the finely milled powder. Then, you brush it on your face as you would with any other highlighter.