The 59th Annual Grammy Awards: Was it a hit or a miss?

Jacqueline Gorr

Scene Editor

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards aired on Sunday, Feb 12, 2016. James Cordon was the host of the night and started the night off with his monologue right after Adele sang her popular song “Hello.” He made a hilarious entrance while trippin, falling and losing his shoe. He broke out into a rap from the musical “Hamilton” and had the crowd going wild.

With the Grammys being such a big event, there weren’t many celebrities in the audience. The only ones that were there were Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Adele, Katy Perry, Rhianna and Jennifer Lopez. That surprised me because multiple stars were nominated for awards. The night was filled with performances rather than giving out awards.

The major performance of the night was done by Beyoncé. She is expecting twins and it was a great way to show off her baby bump for the first time. Her performance was a video montage and was all about her being a mother to her daughter Blue Ivy and now to her twins.

Other performances included Katy Perry debuting her new song “Chained to the Rhythm,” Bruno Mars, Carrie Underwood and Chance the Rapper. Adele did a tribute performance for George Michael and stopped halfway for going off key and restarted. She swore in her performance and apologized to the crowd for it but, exclaimed she had to start over because she couldn’t mess this performance up for him.

Bruno Mars did a tribute to Prince that had the crowd dancing on their feet. Many of the awards weren’t given on the live show and instead was more performance based. The big winner of the night was Adele, she won all five of the awards she was nominated for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. She made history by winning Album of the year twice. Other winners were Beyoncé for best music video for “formation” and best urban contemporary album. Chance the rapper won best Rap album and 21 pilots won best pop duo/performance. Overall the Grammys was full of performances and a couple awards were given so, was it a hit or miss with the minimal celebrities and not many awards given?