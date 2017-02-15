NFL Offseason Predictions

Daniel Dalenberg

Staff Writer

Congratulations! If you’re reading this you made it through the first Sunday without NFL football. While sad that Sundays will no longer be filled with actual football games, we can now set our sights on the NFL offseason.

Where will Cowboys Quarterback Tony Romo land?

After a preseason injury gave way to rookie sensation Quarteback Dak Prescott, Romo’s future in Dallas was in constant question. With Prescott leading the Cowboys to a 14-2 record while taking home NFL offensive rookie of the year, it became clear Prescott was the QB of the future. So, unless Romo is content with being a backup, he will likely leave Dallas.

Some of the frontrunners to land Romo, according to USA Today, include the New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals. Recently, the Broncos front office has made it clear that they want to move forward with their two young quarterbacks, Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. Similarly, Cardinals Quarterback Carson Palmer announced he will return next year. That leaves the New York Jets. Two years ago, the Jets were 10-6, but 2016 went much differently. The Jets finished 5-11 with struggling Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm most of the season. With an aging roster, the Jets likely want to win now, so Romo makes sense for them. He would be surrounded by a defense with a good front seven and offensive weapons that include Wide Receivers Brandon Marshall, Eric Decker. While the Jets would still not be a team likely to win the Super Bowl, a shot at the playoffs would be an upgrade after a dumpster fire 2016 campaign.

What will happen with Patriots Backup Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?

Quarterback Tom Brady has made it known that he does not anticipate retiring anytime soon. After backup Quarterback Garoppolo performed well through Tom Brady’s suspension, what will happen to the 2014 second round pick is up in the air. Some believe keeping Garoppolo is in the best interest of the Patriots so he can be the heir to Brady, but demand for Garoppolo may never be higher.

Therefore, the Patriots could come away with a bevy of draft picks for their backup QB. This is the route it seems the Patriots want to go. The main suitors for Garoppolo include the Cleveland Brown, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears. The Bears seem like the team most likely to pull the trigger on Garoppolo. General Manager Ryan Pace is heading into his third season with the Bears and if the team’s record does not improve, ownership could send Pace packing. Therefore, trading for Garoppolo is a safer bet for the Bears compared to drafting a rookie quarterback and having to endure a possibly shaky year. The move would also be received well by fans, as Garoppolo is a product of Chicago suburb high school, Rolling Meadows.

What will happen with Redskins Quarterback Kirk Cousins contract situation? After a breakout 2015, the Redskins decided to franchise tag Cousins, basically making 2016 a tryout for a long term extension. According to ESPN, Cousins passed for nearly 5000 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2016, but the Redskins missed the playoffs after being a wildcard in 2015. Cousins seems to have cemented himself as a good NFL quarterback, but the Redskins do not seem to be sold on Cousins for the large price that he comes with.

Therefore, the most likely scenario is that the Redskins apply the franchise tag to Cousins again. Shortly after, long term contract talks will fall through and Cousins will play 2017 under the franchise tag for the Redskins. If Cousins continues his high level play and the Redskins improve on their 2016 record, look for Cousins to finally get the long term deal he has been coveting.