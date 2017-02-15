Men’s Volleyball Defeats North Central in Straight Sets

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Men’s Volleyball team defeated North Central College 3-0 on Saturday night at the Rice Center. The Eagles won the first set 25-20, the second set 27-25 and the final set 25-23 to give them the set sweep.

“Our team has to keep battling,” said Head Coach Dan Buehring according to Benueagles.com, “If we do that we can start pulling out more victories. It was nice to get a win to end the day.”

In the first set, the Eagles came back early in the set to tie the score at eleven a piece. From there the Eagles took over, never trailing in the set. The Eagles defense stepped up during the run holding the Cardinals to only seven kills.

The second set was a back and forth match between the two teams as no side could take a sizeable lead. Junior Middle Hitter Zach Loeding gave the Eagles a lead late in the set and a hitting error by North Central gave the Eagles the set 27-25.

In the final set, North Central controlled the scoring and lead for most of the set. Fueled by several hitting errors by North Central, the Eagles were able to get back into the set and tied the game at 22. Some intense play by both sides brought the game to a head, but a kill by Junior Outside Hitter Sterling Glover gave the Eagles the set and the match 25-23.

The Eagles next game will be on the road when the team travels to Olivet College on Friday night at six p.m.