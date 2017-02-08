Men’s Basketball Shoots Past Rival Aurora

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The #18 Benedictine Men’s Basketball team defeated Aurora University 103-76 Tuesday night at the Rice Center to earn a season sweep over the conference rival. The win marked a fifth straight conference victory for the Eagles giving them a 14-1 NACC conference record.

“Great win in our league,” said Head Coach Keith Bunkenburg, “We’re playing well…it starts with defense which I think we did very well with in the first half.”

Both teams shot well in the first half with Aurora able to grab an early 14-8 lead. A layup by Senior Forward Adam Reynolds started a 6-0 run for the Eagles with 12:53 left in the first half. Over the next eight minutes, neither team was able to gain much separation matching each other point for point. Down 34-33, the Eagles went on a 15 point run, started on a three pointer by Junior Forward Zach Gorney, to take a 48-34 lead into the half.

The Eagles continued the run into the second half scoring the first five points in the half. Aurora cut into the deficit by going on a 6-0 run of their own, but seven straight by the Eagles rebuilt the large lead. The Eagles lead by more than 30 points by the end of the game and won the match 103-76, shooting a season high 62.7% from the field including 51.7% on three pointers.

“Any time Benedictine and Aurora get together you know it’s going to be a tough environment to play in,” said Junior Guard Brayden Olsen who scored a team high 25 points including a career best 7 of 8 from three point range, “We just kept our composure it was a one or two point game and then we just exploded.”

The Eagles will play their next game this Wednesday night at Concordia University-Chicago at 7 pm.