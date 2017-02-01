Women’s Basketball Defense Dominates Dominican

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Women’s basketball team defeated Dominican University 61-50 at the Rice Center on Tuesday night. The win marked the team’s eleventh NACC conference victory and their fifteenth overall.

“Not the prettiest game of basketball we’ve ever played,” Head Coach Charlie Averkamp said, “But a great team win. We got a lot of contributions from a lot of different people.”

Benedictine played well against Dominican early taking an 8-6 lead off of a three-pointer by Junior Guard Venita Parsons with 2:10 left in the first quarter. The Eagles would not lose the lead for the rest of the contest as another three point shot, this time by Junior Guard Roxanna Gaddis pushed the score to 11-8 to end the half. A 7-0 run by the Eagles in the second quarter extended their lead to 24-12 before finishing the half with a 24-16 lead.

Dominican kept it close in the third quarter, but a 5-0 run by the Eagles to end the quarter gave the Eagles a 41-27 lead their largest lead of the game. Dominican came as close as eight points during the fourth quarter but the Eagles were able to maintain the lead and the 61-50 victory.

Benedictine’s defense dominated in the performance, forcing 23 turnovers while also holding Dominican to the lowest shooting percentage against the Eagles this season. The Eagles were also able to turn the 23 turnovers into 19 points during the game.

“Our team defense was good today,” Sophomore Guard Casey Williams said, “They had some big girls, so if you’re not on the shooter and they put it on the floor you can get the ball and some steals.”

The Women will play their next game on Wednesday night at seven when NACC Conference member Rockford comes to the Rice Center.