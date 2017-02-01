Intramural Indoor Soccer Coming Soon

Michelle Reilly
News Editor
Starting February 12th, there will be an indoor intramural 3 vs. 3 soccer league held every Sunday evening for three weeks. The league will run from February 12th-26th beginning at 6:30 pm in the Rice Center Gym. Feel free to organize your own team, whether it be all-male, all-female, or coed, it doesn’t matter. The only rule is that each team must have 3 or more to compete. If you are interested and are either by yourself or just a partial team, you can sign up as a free agent or partial team. You will then be placed to make a team complete. Make sure you sign up by February 8th at www.ben.edu/FitCenter and remember it is FREE for all current Benedictine students! You can also follow the fitness center on Facebook and Twitter for updates on the league at @BenUFitCenter.