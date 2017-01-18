The 74th Annual Golden Globes

Jacqueline Gorr

The major highlights of the fun filled evening.

The Golden Globes was hosted by Jimmy Fallon who started the night off with skits from the multiple winning film, La La Land. The skit included celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Tina Fey, Ryan Reynolds and Justin Timberlake. After that came along Jimmy’s monologue which came with some technical difficulties with the monitor. As the night went on and actors and actresses were enjoying the night their jaw dropped when Brad Pitt came out onstage to introduce the film Moonlight. This is the first appearance that Brad Pitt has been to since his scandal with his former wife Angelina Jolie.

Emma Stone won for best actress for her role in the film La La Land and thanked her costar Ryan Gosling saying, “you are the best partner a girl can ask for.” Donald Glover won for an actor in a comedy series and exclaimed Hollywood was “magical.” Glover was raised Jehovah’s Witness and said that he was never allowed to listen to music or watch television so he declares the evening of the Golden Globes and Hollywood as magical.

The director of the film La La Land wins for best director of the film and the cast couldn’t be more proud.

The most talked about moment of the night is when Meryl Streep took an aim at Donald Trump but didn’t actually use his name. Streep said, it was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it.” She stressed the fact that we need to protect the press and that they are important.

Ryan Gosling went up to accept an award for the film La La Land and offered to split it into three pieces with his co-star Emma Stone and the director of the film. He thanked his wife for letting him be able to make the film while she juggled two kids and helping her brother fight cancer. La La Land breaks the record with the most winning awards at the Golden Globes.