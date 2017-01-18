Dieting Options

Marissa Perez
Editor in Chief
New year, same resolutions. One of the most common resolutions that people make is to eat better and shed a few pounds. Here are some different types of diets to help you get your year started:
- The Raw Food Diet- This diet is called an “anti-diet” and has been dubbed by Dr. Axe as “a lifestyle that that simply promotes eating more real foods in their natural state”. The diet consists of eating mostly or all unprocessed and uncooked foods. This ensures that you get all the nutrients out of food without the dangerous additives. This of course applies to fruits and veggies and excludes meats such as chicken and beef. You are not allowed to eat foods that have been pasteurized, homogenized, or produced with the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers. This means avoiding packaged and processed foods like cheese, cereals, breads, bottled condiments, and processed meats. Some of the benefits of this diet are lowering inflammation, improving the digestive system, more dietary fiber, better heart health, better organ function, more energy, weight loss, clearer skin, and more energy.
- The Mediterranean Diet- Mediterranean countries, such as Greece, inspired this diet. You need to eat about five to ten servings of non-starchy produce a day. A serving size is about a cup of raw foods (raw veggies and fruits) or a half-cup of cooked produce. You should also eat healthier fats such as olive, olive oil, and avocados; Incorporate these into your meals and you are good to go! Consuming more nuts, legumes, and seeds are also a part of this diet. A serving of hummus or lentil soup twice a week along with small servings of nuts will do just fine. For protein, you may want to focus on eggs and seafood. Dairy is allowed in this diet too, two to three servings a day to supply healthy bacteria to the digestive system. As for carbs, try whole grains and have no more than four small portions a day.
- The Paleo Diet- This diet needs to be high in fat and moderate in animal protein and low in carbs. Calorie counting is not encouraged with this diet and neither is portion control. Eat generous amounts of saturated fats like duck fat, coconut oil and lard, but only do this if they come from healthy and well-treated animals. Avocados, olives and macadamia oil are also good fats to use in your salads and to drizzle over food, but do not use these for cooking. Eating good amounts of animal protein, such as chicken, red meat and eggs, is also encouraged. Eat good amounts of veggies and low to moderate amounts of fruits and nuts. Cut out all cereal grains and legumes from your diet. Also cut out all vegetable, hydrogenated and partly-hydrogenated oils from your diet such as margarine, corn oil, and canola oil. Dairy and added sugars should both be eliminated from you diet.