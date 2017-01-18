Benedictine Men’s Indoor Track in the Top Five

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Men’s Indoor Track and Field team is ranked fifth in the most recent United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association national poll. Benedictine is the only team in the poll to have not been ranked in last year’s poll.

“We have a great group of young men that are hungry to take this program to heights it’s never been so we have to continue to have that mentality and get focused on the season that’s ahead of us,” said Head Coach Kevin Paterson according to Benueagles.com, “I couldn’t be more excited about the direction of the program. Right now we are very excited to get the season started.”

Poll points were determined by using preseason event rankings that include top marks by returning student-athletes and top marks during the early 2017 season. Points are determined by athlete performance as the closer the athlete is to the top of their event rankings, the more points the athlete receives. All points are totaled to give the team their final ranking. Benedictine accumulated 88.55 points to earn fifth in the poll.

Benedictine did well in their first meet of the season at Indiana Tech on December 10. During the meet, the Benedictine team broke three school records as well as having six student-athletes finish with top ten national rankings in their events. Sophomores Roman Hill and Jordan Johnson earned first place national rankings for their performances in the long jump and 60m dash respectively. Freshman Luther Newburn also earned a first place national ranking for his effort in the triple jump.

Benedictine’s next meet will be the NCAA/NAIA Challenge on January 21 at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.