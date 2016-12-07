Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2016

Marissa Perez

Editor In Chief

On Monday, December 5, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show aired on CBS. The show was pre-filmed in Paris, France and was bigger and more star-studded than ever.

The show is known to have their models show off the lingerie company’s best designs and taste in fashion. The show featured models like Kendal Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Jasmine Tookes and Karlie Kloss.

According to gamenguide.com, the 2016 Victoria Secret Fashion Show was seen in almost 200 countries and featured 68 different runway looks.

Jenner strutted her stuff on the runway in a raspberry-colored lace bra and matching panties with aqua and scarlet colored wings and embroidered over-the-knee boots.

Bella Haded stunned the audience in a dove-gray lingerie set whoch included a corset, cold-shoulder bell sleeves and flowing train during The Weeknd’s performance. The Weeknd is Bella’s ex, but the two seem to be getting along just fine. After the show, Bella went on to tweet about how the performer did a great job on his performance on the runway.

Gigi Hadid stole the show in her strappy black angel-inspired lingerie and peek-a-boo bra look as Lady Gaga took to the stage to perform. There was a minor wardrobe malfunction, causing one of her straps to pop loose, but not too many seemed to have noticed.

A pregnant Irina Shavk took to the stage in a dazzling scarlet laced set and fringed jacket to conceal her baby bump. Shavk is currently dating “The Hangover” movie star, Bradley Cooper.

It has been another successful fashion show, leaving the audiences excited for what is in store next year.