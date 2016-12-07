Christmas Party Ensues Before Study Sessions Begin

Jessica Buettner

Staff Writer

As the semester comes to an end, students are beginning to really focus on tests, projects and papers they have to get together for finals week. This past weekend, however, students got the chance to really enjoy themselves at the final Club Ben of the year.

The theme was Ugly Christmas Sweaters and the students came decked out in their Christmas attire. There were some sweaters that lit up and others that just had really strange and ugly designs on them. It was a great opportunity for students to have fun and destress for a night.

“Being able to go and socialize gave me the chance to get finals off my mind for the night,” stated freshman Samantha Tikalsky.

Having the chance to go out and enjoy the night can be a great way for students to get their mind off of things before they start to get really hectic. The night was full of great music, enjoyable company and memories that were made amongst the students in attendance.

Freshman, Monica Wedemann, agreed to the idea that it gave her the chance to socialize and spend time with some of her friends.

“It was something fun to get the chance to do before the hustle and bustle of finals comes around next week,” commented Wedemann.

The next Club Ben won’t be until January or February when we come back from winter break, so be on the lookout.

“I definitely plan on attending the future Club Ben events in the future,” added Tikalsky, “They are a great way to hang out with friends”.