Benedictine Men’s Basketball Wins First Conference Matchup

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine men’s basketball team defeated conference opponent Rockford 96-65 on Wednesday night at the Rice Center. The win marked the first for the Eagles in conference play as the win marked a 26th straight over NACC conference opponents.

“Great win for us. You always want to start the NACC season with a win,” Head Coach Keith Bunkenburg said, “For us if we are to continue to get better and play at a high level. Good win and good start to our (conference) season.”

Rockford scored on their opening trip, but the Eagles quickly took over opening up a 13-point run on a jump shot by Senior Guard Michael Blaszczyk. The Eagles completed the run on a deep three pointer by Senior Forward Shawn Soelter with 15:02 left in the half. Rockford stormed back into the game as they came within one point, but the Eagles went on another big run to take a hold of the lead.

A layup by Freshman Forward Kenny Bogus with 6:59 left in the half finished off the 14-point run for the Eagles. The teams would trade points until the end of the half where the Eagles held the lead 48-30 at the break. The Eagles held as much as a 23 point lead in the dominant first half.

The Eagles continued to pull away in the second half as a layup by Blaszczyk gave the Eagles a 67-40 lead with 13:45 left in the game. The Eagles went on to win easily 96-65 as they held leads as large as 35 points in the ending half.

“I thought we did a really good job pushing the ball tonight,” Junior Guard Brayden Olson said, “Just tiring Rockford out to help our unit.”

The Eagles lead for over 38 minutes in the game and 18 players saw game action during the contest. The Eagles also had a season high total in points scored as well as shot 53.2% throughout the contest.

The Eagles will travel to MSOE for their next conference game which will take place on Tuesday night at 7.