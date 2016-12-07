A Chicago Sports Weekend Recap

Daniel Dalenberg

Staff Writer

It has been slightly over a month since the Chicago Cubs won the World Series and Chicago is still basking in the glory. On Friday night, the MLB’s annual movie about the World Series debuted on national television. As that was going on, Chicago villain, Cleveland Cavaliers Small Forward Lebron James, paid a debt to his former teammate, Chicago Bulls Shooting Guard Dwayne Wade. Before the Indians and Cubs began the World Series, Wade and James decided to wager on which players’ city would take home the Fall Classic. The loser would have to come to the December 2nd Bulls-Cavs game in full uniform of the winner’s team. As you can probably tell James, to the great delight of Chicago and Wade, showed up to the United Center in a full Cubs uniform. Despite all the fun, there was still basketball to be played.

Whenever a Lebron James led team takes on the Bulls it has a little extra meaning than most regular season games. Beyond the history of Lebron versus the Bulls, this was the first time Lebron faced Wade as a Bull. As former teammates, great friends and tremendous competitors, this game meant that much more. As per usual, the Bulls rose to the regular season challenge, defeating the Cavaliers 111-105. The game was highlighted by 26 points from Small Forward Jimmy Butler, 24 points from Wade and a triple-double from Point Guard Rajon Rondo. While a great win for the Bulls, many looked to future games to see if this big win could be a springboard to a good stretch of basketball. As it seems to always happen, after convincing you they might be better than you thought, the Bulls lost embarrassingly to a 3-15 Dallas Mavericks team on Saturday. The Bulls 107-82 loss highlighted the main weakness of the 2016 Bulls thus far, the bench, getting only 28 points from the reserves. While a talented team that can compete with most teams in the East, there needs to be more consistent effort from this Bulls team against teams that they should beat.

Following the Bulls embarrassing loss Saturday, Chicago fans looked to the Chicago Bears versus the San Francisco 49ers matchup Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. Except this is a game a majority of Chicago fans wanted the Bears to lose. A Bears loss would plant them as the second worst team in football, giving them the number two overall pick in the draft in April. A Bears win would put them at three wins, vaulting them ahead of the Jaguars and 49ers, and putting them in place for the fourth selection of the draft. So, losing seemed like the best option for the Bears. But, it’s the Bears and they usually find a way to mess up, just like Chicago famous blogger, Dan Katz (better known as Barstool Big Cat) said on his twitter account Sunday morning, “It would be beneficial to the Bears future to lose today and that is exactly why they are the lock of the century to win.” So, right on cue, the Bears went out and beat the 49ers 26-6 on a snowy afternoon at Soldier Field. The game was highlighted by rookie Running Back Jordan Howard and Outside Linebacker and fellow rookie Leonard Floyd. Howard led the Bears offense on the ground, carrying 32 times for 117 yards and 3 touchdowns, while Floyd finished with 2 sacks. In such a dumpster fire of a season, it has been nice to see two young Bears perform well. But, the Bears still found a way to disappoint, this time by winning.