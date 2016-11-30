Everything we need to know about Kanye West’s Hospitalization

Jacqueline Gorr

Scene Editor

Kanye is taking steps back to get his life back on track

Kanye West cancelled the rest of his Saint Pablo Tour which was supposed to end New Year’s Eve in Brooklyn New York. According to E! News, “all tickets will be refunded at point of purchase”. West performed on Nov. 19 and only sang three songs and ranted about Hillary Clinton and the radio. West states, “well, the press is going to have a field day because the shows over”.

Fans were not happy because he left the concert early and didn’t perform hardly any of his greatest hits. West’s doctor made a call to the Los Angeles Police Department and that was dispatched to the Los Angeles Fire Department. TMZ states, “the dispatch call was due to a psychiatric emergency”. West was home with his personal trainer and he voluntarily went to the hospital because he is suffering from exhaustion and sleep deprivation.

West was taken to the UCLA Medical Center because his doctors believe that he is in danger to himself or to other people. Reality star Kim Kardashian was supposed to make her first public appearance at the Angel Ball in New York but immediately flew back to Los Angeles to be by her husband’s side. West has been traveling for his tour, working on another fashion line, taking care of two kids and recovering from Kim Kardashians Paris robbery situation so, you can see how the rapper can be exhausted.

Many people saw this coming because West stopped a couple of his concerts mid-way and ranted on music and politics. He kept doing it on multiple occasions that it made him seem like he was going crazy. John Legend states “what I saw was scary. I hope he gets the help that he needs”. Kim Kardashian spent thanksgiving at the hospital next to her husband’s side. A source tells E! News, “Kanye is trying to get better, but he has not been released yet because he and the doctors feel he needs more time to recover “.