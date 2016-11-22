The 2016 American Music Awards

By Scene Editor: Jacqueline Gorr

Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharaoh took center stage and were co-hosts for the evening. They were not alone when the evening had performances by Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Bruno Mars. The night was leading with nominations by Justin Bieber, Drake and Ariana Grande.

Even though Selena Gomez is stepping back from the music scene, she made a surprise appearance at the award show. She was taking some time off from the spotlight when she cancelled her tour to focus on her Lupus disease. Gomez suffers anxiety and depression as a side effect from the disease. In October she checked herself into a facility in Tennessee. Everyone was happy to see her accept her award in her stunning red gown. “I think it’s safe to say most of you know my life whether I liked it or not. And I had to stop. Because I had everything. And I was absolutely broken inside. I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down,” said Gomez during her acceptance speech.

There were other big winners such as Ariana Grande for artist of the year, Drake for Hip/Hop/ R&B album and favorite male pop/rock artist, Justin Bieber. Bruno Mars started the show with his brand new song 24k and Maroon 5 ended the show. What was surprising is when Prince won best soundtrack. It was appreciated by Prince fans when his sister came out to accept the award. Tyka states, “And me? My brother Omar, my brother Alfred, my sister Sharon, my sister Noreen, and my brother John will keep this for you at Paisley Park. Until we see you again, this is for you.”

And last what would an award show be without jokes about the recent election. Hosts Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharaoh impersonate Melania trump and Donald Trump. Presenter Chrissy Teagan stated that we all need some love tonight from what has happened in the recent election before introducing her husband John Legend.