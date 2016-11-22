Police Chief Retires

Former BenU Police Chief Michael Salatino is no longer with the university. In an open email Tuesday, Marco Masini, Vice President-Student Life stated, “Chief Salatino decided to retired. His years of service to the University (are) greatly appreciated.”

According to the Benedictine website, “Chief Salatino has over (35) years experience in municipal and higher education law enforcement. Chief Salatino held many positions within municipal law enforcement eventually rising to Commander. Chief Salatino holds a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice and is a graduate of Southern Police Institute’s Command Officers Program.”

Masini also stated, “Updates on the leadership of the University Police department will be forthcoming.”