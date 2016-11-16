Police Reports

Michelle Reilly

News Editor

Information provided by the Benedictine Police Department

Disorderly conduct on Sunday, November 13th @ 1 a.m.

A Benedictine University student was arrested for disorderly conduct early Sunday morning. A university police officer had been doing a premise check at Coal Ben for the event going on there, “Club Ben”, when she observed some pushing and shoving. When the officer went to investigate, she was knocked down and subsequently the event closed down. The students spilled out to the Coal Ben lot and eventually moved to Founders Woods, where the citation for disorderly conduct was given out to a student and the Lisle Police Department was called for help.

Damage to Property in Thomas Hall on Sunday, November 13th @ 2:50 a.m.

An apartment in Thomas Hall was damaged by an impaired student shortly after the events that transpired around 1 a.m. The door frame was damaged by a student who did not live in the apartment. The student was charged with criminal damage to university property and underage consumption of alcohol.

Criminal Trespass and Criminal Damage to Property in Valentine Hall @ 3:37 a.m.

Officers responded to a call from Valentine Hall on Sunday morning a little after 3:30 a.m. 10-15 individuals had unlawfully entered the apartment and when officers arrived, they found a TV had been thrown through the window and mirrors and other property had been destroyed. The individual responsible was charged with criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. This individual was also the same one who was arrested earlier in the night for disorderly conduct.

Criminal charges are currently pending for all the incidents on Sunday morning. All village ordinances will be held at field court in Downers Grove on a date that is to be announced.