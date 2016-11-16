Making a Murderer’s Brendan Dassey to Be Released from Prison

Jacqueline Gorr

Dassey’s conviction was overturned in August

On August 12, 2016 Brendan Dassey had his conviction overturned because he was coerced into giving a confession about being involved Teresa Halbach’s murder.That was the only evidence the judges had so he was found guilty.

After Halbach’s murder, Brenden was interrogated 4 times during a two-day period without an accompany of a parent to help him. Brenden then confessed that he was a co-conspirator to the murder of Teresa Halbach. He also recanted this confession to the judge.

According to E! news, “Two state courts carefully examined the evidence and properly concluded that Brendan Dassey’s confession to sexually assaulting and murdering Teresa Halbach with his uncle, Steven Avery, was voluntary, and the investigators did not use constitutionally impermissible tactics.” Since the conviction was overturned, the judge said he would be released in 90 days.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court denied to review the case which would make it possible for Dassey to be released from prison. According to his current attorney Laura Nirider, “Brendan’s Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment rights to due process were violated by the admission of his involuntary confession.” If any of you are unsure who Brenden Dassey is he came about from the popular Netflix documentary Making a Murderer.

This story is about a man named Steven Avery who lives in Manitowoc County Wisconsin. He served 18 years in prison for the wrongful conviction of sexual assault and attempted murder of Penny Beerntsen. He filed a suit against the county for that, but in 2005 he was arrested for the murder of Teresa Halbach. Brenden Dassey is also in the documentary for being involved in the murder. The first season was filmed for a period of 10 years and Netflix announced that a second season is in the works.