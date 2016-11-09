Women’s Volleyball Defeated in NACC Quarterfinals

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Women’s Volleyball team was defeated by Dominican University 3-1 in the quarterfinal round of the NACC tournament Tuesday night at Dominican. The loss ended the season for the Eagles as they end their season with a 6-5 conference record.

“The match didn’t go how we wanted it to and the season didn’t end how we wanted it to,” said Head Coach Jennifer Wildes, “But, I’m proud that we fought until the very last point.”

The Eagles, who entered the tournament as the sixth seed, jumped out to a 7-2 advantage early in the first set of the match. The Eagles would not be able to maintain the lead however as Dominican was able to storm back and take the set 25-19. The start of the second set was very competitive as neither team was able to take a sizeable advantage, but it was the Stars who would take the set 25-21.

In the third set, the Eagles would find themselves behind early, but a couple of key aces by Sophomore Defensive Specialist Kristina Billie, the NACC Defensive Player of the Year, would tie the set at 23. A couple of unforced errors by Dominican would give the Eagles the set 26-24. The fourth set would not go as well for the Eagles as they saw another lead disappear losing the set 25-22 and the match.

“It was a great game,” said Senior Right Side Kara Epping, “We played even with them most of the way they just came out on top. It is sad that it is over for the seniors but it was a great four years!”

The loss marks the end of the Women’s Volleyball season as they finish their play with a 12-20 overall record and a 6-5 NACC conference record.