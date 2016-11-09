Men’s Soccer Wins NACC Tournament

Logan Hanson

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Men’s Soccer team defeated Wisconsin Lutheran College 3-0 in the final round of the NACC tournament to win the NACC conference title at the Lisle Sports Complex Saturday night. With the victory they also won a spot in the NCAA Division III Playoffs. The championship marked the programs first NACC Championship tournament victory and the playoff berth was the first for the program since 1993.

“This was a great win for the Benedictine Soccer family,” said Head Coach Attila Schmidt, “It was so nice being able to share the moment with so many former players and alumni.”

The championship match started off competitive early. Wisconsin Lutheran, who came into the game as the lowest seed in the tournament, came out with a very strong offensive attack. However, it was the home team was able to take advantage as Sophomore Forward Erik Stammer was able to score off of a deflected free kick in the 22nd minute. Minutes later, Stammer made another good play he was able to find Junior Midfielder Nick Kapetanos for another goal giving the Eagles a two goal lead going into the half.

The Eagles powerful offense continued their attack early in the second half. An early goal by Senior Midfielder Pedro Parra was the decisive goal for the Eagles and gave them the final tally in the match and the 3-0 victory.

“It felt amazing to win for the first time in school history. We all worked extremely hard throughout the summer and in season,” said Stammer, “It wasn’t easy, especially getting a new coach so early to the season. Everyone really came together and worked hard and I think that really showed in the game.”

The Eagles will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin to take on Carthage College in the first round of the NCAA Division III Playoffs on Saturday.