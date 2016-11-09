Jackie Gorr

Scene Editor

What were some of the critic’s reviews?

On Nov, 4, 2016 DreamWorks Animations Trolls came out in theaters. 2016 has been a year for animation films and Trolls is the latest film from DreamWorks Animations. The voices of the characters in the film are from famous celebrities such as Anna Kendrick as Princess Poppy and Justin Timberlake as Branch. There are also voices from Gwen Stephani, James Cordon and Russel Brand. The two main characters Poppy and Branch are set off to save the other trolls from the Bergens. The Bergen’s kidnap them to eat them to be able to achieve happiness. The movie is a musical and Justin Timberlake is the music producer for the film. Timberlake’s hit song “Can’t Stop the Feeling” is the song of 2016 and is a part of the Trolls soundtrack. Multiple tracks from the soundtrack are sung by Anna Kendrick. The film mostly had songs that were remakes such as “I’m coming out” by Diana Ross, “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper and “Hello” by Lionel Richie. The overall main idea of the film is to find your happiness and to never give up. According to IMDB, “Story-wise, that is where ‘Trolls’ is least successful. However the energy is exuberant, and personally just couldn’t fail to be captivated by the energy, feel-good nature and charm that the film had, even if narratively it’s not that strong the atmosphere certainly was.” There is mixed reviews from different movie review cites, but everyone had something nice to say about the film. I would recommend anyone to go see this film especially if you have kids. You will remember the great songs, the strong themes of friendship, the fun characters and the beautiful animations