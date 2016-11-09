Diets: Why Losing Weight Makes You Hungrier

Marissa Perez

Warning: some language in this article may be offensive to some readers.

Trying to lose some weight before the Holidays hit? Science has just proven that losing weight makes you hungrier; no wonder dieting is so damn hard.

Weight is something that I have always personally struggled with. I have always been told different things about dieting and exercise. At the end of the day, I just end up doing my own thing. My only issue is sticking to my routine.

My routine has been to consume less calories and carbs while hitting the gym for cardio and alternating weight days. The only problems I run into are the super-strong food cravings I get when cutting back. Just knowing that I shouldn’t have that heaping spoonful of Nutella, makes me want it even more.

Researchers from the National Institutes of Health have recently set out to get to the bottom of these food cravings. They conducted an experiment in which over 150 adults were placed in a placebo or type-2 diabetes drug that triggers weight loss without any dieting; This was to help rule out any change in appetite that can be linked to feeling deprived. These people were monitored for 52 weeks.

The reports showed that the people who happened to lose weight from taking the placebo pills ended up changing their eating habits. For every two pounds they lost, they would eat about 100 extra calories per day.

This leaves us all with the implication that the more wright you lose, the hungrier you get. This actually is harder for the person to lose weight because once the body begins to slim down, it requires less calories to function. If you eat more calories than your body needs, you will end up gaining all the weight you have worked so hard to lose (and then some).

So next time you are struggling to get in shape, blame science. Then go ahead and splurge on that extra slice of pizza, just make sure it’s on your designated cheat day.