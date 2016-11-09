Benedictine Students Dip into Fondue Night

Jessica Buettner

On Tuesday night, the Programming Board hosted an event where they were able to enjoy some delicious food at Coal Ben. Fondue Night included a variety of food options for students that they are able to dip in either chocolate or cheese fondue.

Rachel Warren, a member of the Programming Board, explains how the food variety was split up into two sections so the students had more variety.

“On the chocolate side, we had fruit like bananas and apples along with desserts such as brownies and marshmallows,” Rachel mentions about how the event worked out. “On the cheese side, we had tomatoes, broccoli and nachos for the students to enjoy if they didn’t want something sweet.”

Arroj Vaince was excited to attend the event so she can hang out with her friends and enjoy the Cubs game at the same time.

“The variety of food was very nice and watching the Cubs game with my friends made the event more fun and enjoyable.”

“I think the success of the event not only was due to the food that we were serving, but I believe it was also due to the timing,” Warren comments about the timing of the event. “Everyone was showing up to enjoy dinner and there were people there for the Cubs game while others showed up specifically for the fondue night, so that led to us being able to serve a large group of students.”

The Fondue Night was a great

way for students to relax while enjoying some delicious snacks as they watched the Cubs game. This is one of the many programs that the club has to offer students throughout the year.

“Programming Board likes to vary the events we host on campus,” Warren explains about the main goals of Programming Board. “We look at events that we’ve done in the past and try to include the ones that are pretty popular.”

“If Programming Board is looking for ideas for more events, I have an idea,” Arroj comments about future events. “I would like it if there was a celebration dinner for the graduating students.”

Programming Board has more events coming up in the next few months so be on the look out for flyers posted around campus and join in on the fun at the next