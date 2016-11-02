Women’s Self Defense Class November 8th

Michelle Reilly
News Editor
Attention all females: are you looking to get stronger and learn a few new moves? Female students, staff and faculty are invited to learn to kick some butt by attending a self-defense class. The Benedictine University Police is hosting the course that will take place on Tuesday, November 8th at 6:30 p.m. in the Founders’ Woods Clubhouse. Space is limited, so if you are interested, you need to reserve your spot with Officer Kevin Triplett, who is an experienced self-defense trainer. You can make your reservation by emailing Officer Triplett at ktriplett@ben.edu. Be sure to mark your calendar for November 8th and bring a friend to this FREE one evening course. If you have any questions, you can also email either Officer Triplett or Chief Salatino at msalatino@ben.edu.