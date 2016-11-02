When is the Right Time to Start Listening to Christmas Music?

Marissa Perez

Editor-in-Chief

Halloween is well over, which means that Thanksgiving and Christmas are nearly upon us. So I have a question for all of you: When is it a good time to start listening to Christmas music?

I have always personally believed that the day after Thanksgiving is the appropriate time to start cranking up those holiday hits, but many of my own friends and family disagree.

According to a poll ran by BuzzFeed, about 6% of Christmas advocates say that it is acceptable to listen to holiday music all year round. Personally, I think that is a big “Ho-Ho-NO”. There is only so much Christmas bliss I can handle throughout a month, there is no way I could handle a whole alone year.

About 7% said that “never” is the appropriate time to listen to Christmas music. 15% had admitted they started listening to Christmas music the day after Halloween. Perhaps they were coming down from a sugar high and needed a little pick-me-up.

Approximately 10% admitted to listening Christmas tunes in mid-November. The largest percentage (40%) had said that they started listening to Christmas music the day after Thanksgiving. The remaining 22% said that they wait until the first day of December.

According to 93.9 MYfm’s website, they will be playing, “100% Christmas music” soon. The radio station is offering $1,000 to the person who can guess the exact day and time they will start playing Christmas music, courtesy of Grand Victoria Casino.

You can enter in your chance to win at http://939myfm.iheart.com/contests/enter-online/guess-when-the-holiday-music-95964/,