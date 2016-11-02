Men’s Soccer Fights to a Draw against Dominican in Regular Season Finale

Logan Hanson

The Benedictine Men’s Soccer team battled Dominican University to a 1-1 draw Wednesday night at the Lisle Sports Complex in a game that would decide the NACC Regular Season Champions. In the last game of the regular season, the Eagles were denied the win and the conference championship in the draw, but earned a first round bye in the upcoming conference tournament.

“Both teams really left it on the field tonight,” Head Coach Attila Schmidt said, “It definitely stings knowing that we came so close to earning a share of the championship, but we have to quickly shift our focus to what we can hopefully accomplish in the upcoming conference tournament.”

The game was neck and neck throughout as both team’s defenses fought hard to keep points of the board. The Eagles were the first to strike in the game as a free kick by Junior Midfielder Nick Kapetanos found the back of the net in the 14th minute and giving the Eagles the 1-0 lead. The rest of the half was a defensive struggle as neither team could put any more points on the board giving the Eagles the lead into the break.

In the second half, the defenses continued to battle on early with neither team being able to gain the upper hand. With just over 20 minutes left in regulation, Dominican was able to convert on a free kick of their own to tie the match up at one a piece and forcing the game to go into overtime.

In the overtime, both teams were able to put shots on goal but neither could convert ending the match in a 1-1 draw and giving Dominican the regular season title.

“It was a hard fought battle,” Kapetanos said after the game, “We fell short from the regular season conference title, but we are still very confident in our chances for the conference tournament.”

The Eagles first game in the conference tournament will occur at the Lisle Sports Complex on Wednesday night where they will play the victor of the previous round’s game.